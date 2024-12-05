Chicago endures bitter cold with below-zero wind chills

Chicago is bitter and windy today.

Wind chills this morning are about 5-10 degrees below zero. Highs today will be in the upper 20s, feeling like we are in the teens.

Wind is gusting to 40 mph at times this morning, wind will die down this evening. There is a chance for flurries today.

Tomorrow will be a little better with highs in the low 30s under mostly sunny skies. This weekend will be milder with highs in the low 40s Saturday and about 50 degrees Sunday both with mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance for rain Sunday night and Monday. Highs Monday will be in the low 50s. Tuesday, we will back to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.