We have a quiet and nice week ahead.

Today will be near 70 degrees with partly sunny skies. Tomorrow, we have temps i9n the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We continue with mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday with a few days pushing into the 80s.

It will be a little gusty mid-week, otherwise, the weather will be fantastic.

The Chicago area's next chance for storms will be this upcoming weekend.