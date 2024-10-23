Chicago weather: Will Mother Nature brew up tricks or treats this Halloween?

So far this Fall, Mother Nature has been holding the tricks and serving nothing by treats. Chicagoland has been enjoying above-average temperatures nearly all month, but will it continue for trick-or-treaters next week?

As we know, anything is possible in Chicago on Halloween. Just last year, trick-or-treaters were bundled up as rain transitioned to snow. Chicago O’Hare recorded nearly an inch of snowfall last Halloween, and temperatures were a far cry from normal with highs only in the upper 30s.

This Halloween is shaping up to be much more pleasant. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook shows the Chicago area is strongly favored to see above normal temperatures from Tuesday Oct. 29 through Saturday Nov. 2.

The Chicago area will experience a seasonably cool weekend ahead, and then another warming trend will begin on Monday, Oct. 28. Temperatures could make a run at 80 degrees by Tuesday, and that will put Chicago in record warmth territory. But will the warmth stick around for Halloween?

The latest model data shows a sharp cold front blasting through the area Wednesday or Thursday. This, of course, brings us to Halloween. While we aren’t expecting the near record warmth to continue into the holiday, the air behind the front isn’t too cold. Temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 50s on Halloween, which is actually quite seasonable. The normal high temperature on Oct. 31 is 56 degrees.

With a whole week to go, there is still time for the timing of the cold front to change. So as you plan out your Halloween costume, stay tuned to the forecast!