Chicago heats up for Fourth of July and NASCAR weekend

It was a stunning Tuesday with warm temperatures in the mid 80s and low humidity. Tonight is expected to be comfortably cool with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

What's next:

Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While humidity will remain fairly low on Wednesday, dew points are expected to increase on Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, although many areas will stay dry.

Holiday heat:

The Fourth of July looks hot and humid with highs soaring into the mid 90s. Heat index values will likely climb into the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, so fireworks shows should be just fine in the evening.

Weekend outlook:

NASCAR weekend in Chicago will be hot and humid. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday evening and night, but a better chance of storms comes our way on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be near 90.