Chicago enjoys rare July cool spell before heat returns

The Brief Many suburbs woke up in the low to mid-50s, marking the coolest morning since June 23. Comfortable temperatures continue through Friday before heat and humidity return this weekend. Forecasters are watching the potential for showers, storms and possible severe weather heading into Monday.



For those who were up early this morning — or who left the windows open all night — it was a little crisp out there! Many spots woke up to readings in the low to mid 50s. It's not been this cool in the morning since June 23.

Today features a mix of clouds and sun with highs once again holding in the 70s. Humidity is nowhere to be found right now and that's not a bad thing.

Tonight brings a mainly clear sky with lows slipping back into the 50s and lower 60s — another quiet one for us.

Hot Chicago weekend, storms possible Monday

What's next:

Things should get a little warmer on Friday, but not by much, with highs in the lower 80s. There are some computer model indications that suggest some rain may try to work into western Illinois and head in this direction. Given the lower dew points — which means drier air aloft — whatever moisture is out there might get soaked up before hitting the ground. It's something we will monitor.

The weekend forecast still shakes out to be pretty warm, if not hot. Partly cloudy on both days with mid 80s Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday. The humidity will soar as dew points return to the 70s on Sunday. This means heat index becomes a factor for the second half of the weekend.

In terms of rain chances, here again there are some small suggestions that little "wiggles" of energy may move through the atmosphere this weekend. It's possible we may have to alter the forecast if trends continue, especially Sunday as we may see some nearby strong to severe storms.

The hot air looks to linger for Monday with highs back in the lower 90s — humid as well. Morning lows should hold in the mid 70s.

Something of interesting note: the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting Monday as a day when severe weather may be possible in Chicagoland. Finer details still need to be worked out, but let's keep eyes on Monday as well.

Highs are expected to hold in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, depending on what happens Monday, we may need to adjust the forecast. Keep checking back for updates!