Chicago weather: Sunshine and warmer highs expected for Labor Day weekend

The Brief Cooler-than-normal weather continues today with highs in the mid to upper 70s and increasing clouds by evening. A few showers are possible tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will dip Friday, but sunny skies and warmer highs are expected through Labor Day weekend.



Our streak of cooler-than-normal weather continues today, although it will be just a little bit warmer than yesterday.

Skies will start out mostly sunny, but I anticipate an increase in cloud cover by late in the day. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and there’s a chance of a few showers, especially after midnight.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

A few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder are possible tomorrow at almost any time, but it will not be a washout. Highs will climb into the mid 70s. Those showers will be tied to a cold front swinging in from Canada. That will knock temperatures back again on Friday when highs may struggle to hit 70.

There is a chance for a few lake-effect sprinkles on Friday morning on the Illinois side. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy.

The Labor Day weekend looks terrific with plenty of sunshine all three days. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday, upper 70s on Sunday and 80° on Labor Day itself.