Chicago sees first major rainfall since July as cooler temps settle in

The Brief



The rain is gone and we needed it.

Today, Chicago will be mostly cloudy and cooler with the high already having happened at 59 degrees. Afternoon temps will hover in the mid 50s.

Tonight there will be some lingering cloudiness with lows in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow and Friday look quite pleasant with plenty of sun and highs not far from 60 degrees.

Over the weekend, another storm system moves through with showers, primarily late Saturday into Sunday morning as it looks now. We will fine tune the timing later. Highs both days will be around 60 degrees.

Yesterday’s official Chicago rainfall was 1.28 inches. That’s the first calendar day with at least 1 inch of rain since July 14.