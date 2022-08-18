Chicago racks up another sunny and mild day heading into the weekend

We start with areas of fog once again chiefly in northwest Indiana and our far southern counties. That will dissipate within a couple hours of sunrise.

The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 80s again. Not much wind.

Tomorrow looks warmer with mid maybe even a few upper 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No change in the weekend outlook. Showers are likely off and on both days with possible impacts for various flight operations for the Air and Water Show.

Next week looks quiet with plenty of sun and temps around normal.