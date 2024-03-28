Chicago weather: Rain chances could impact your Easter weekend plans

A few light rain showers have developed over the south suburbs Thursday afternoon and will linger through the evening.

Aside from the shower potential over the south suburbs and NW Indiana, skies will be partly cloudy elsewhere with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Showers come to an end before daybreak on Friday, and the daytime hours appear mainly dry with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s for most, but upper 50s to low 60s are possible across the south and southwest suburbs.

Rain returns Friday evening, likely becoming heavy by mid to late evening. Some areas could pick up an inch of rain Friday night.

Most of the showers and storms will exit the region before daybreak on Saturday, but there is a small chance that we could still have a few showers in the area Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday will bring another round of scattered rain, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

The best chance of rain will arrive Sunday night and Monday. Monday could be a washout for the Cubs home opener, which is certainly something to watch!



