Chicago-area severe thunderstorm forecast: Damaging winds, hail possible Friday

The Brief Chicagoland will experience a mix of temperatures today with potential severe storms mainly south of I-80 this afternoon and evening. After the storms clear by Saturday morning, a sunny and cooler Labor Day weekend is expected, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.



Chicago had thunderstorms rumble through this morning but rain chances will soon return again.

The temperature spread will be noticeable north to south today as a cold front works through. Highs in the northern suburbs will be in the upper 70s, and the southern suburbs may tag the low 90s.

This afternoon and evening, Chicagoland has a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe storms. Storms are going to be most likely south of I-80 with damaging wind and hail possible. The time frame where we will see the most action is between 3-10 p.m.

The wet weather will finally get out of here by Saturday morning. We have a perfect Labor Day weekend forecast on the way. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and the upper 70s Sunday. We have a backdoor cold front on the way Sunday morning which will bring us cool and comfortable air into Labor Day.

Highs Monday may stay in the mid 70s. The wind will bring dangerous swimming conditions to Lake Michigan on Sunday and Monday. Sunshine is the story this weekend through at least the middle of next week.