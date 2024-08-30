Rain and storms to hit Chicago today, clearing up for a cooler Labor Day weekend

A decaying line of showers and thunderstorms is moving in from the northwest. We will have the chance for wet weather this morning as it chugs southeast.

This line will dissipate only for a cold front to catch up this afternoon. The best chance for storms later today will be around I-55 and points southeast. We have a marginal (level 1 of 5) to account for possible damaging wind and hail.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s. The chance for rain and storms moves out on Saturday early. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s with sunshine.

Sunday will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies! Labor Day is looking great, sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front is expected Sunday, and with that there is a chance for choppy/dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan Sunday and Monday.

Next week will be quiet from Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.