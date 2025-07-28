Live updates: Chicago severe weather threat passes for now

A severe weather threat Monday for Chicagoland has passed for now.

Live Weather Alerts

Severe weather threats were canceled shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hammond (IN), Calumet City (IL), and Merrillville (IN) until 2:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chicago, Oak Lawn and Blue Island until 1:30 p.m.

Updates will be listed above under "Live Weather Alerts" as storms unfold.

What's next:

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and hot with highs again in the low 90s and a chance for a spotty thundershower. A cold front will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing some relief from the heat and humidity. Thunderstorm coverage may not end up very much with that front.

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will likely be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Weather heading into Lollapalooza weekend looks terrific with pleasant highs in the low 80s and very little chance of any rainfall.