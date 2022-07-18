Chicago skies clear with highs in the upper 80s after weekend storms

Too much for some-nothing for others this weekend with the rainfall.

Showers have finally faded and the rest of the day will feature clearing skies and much warmer temperatures. Highs should reach the upper 80s today, then it’s into the low 90s much of the time for highs this week.

A "cold" front snakes into the area Wednesday morning. Maybe a brief shower with that but most will have nothing.

Temps upper 80s then right back to 90+ degrees Thursday-Saturday.

A bit too early for any confidence but there could be showers and storms at some point this weekend with the most likely period being Saturday night.