Chicago snow outlook: Suburbs could get up to 5 inches

Snow is coming down across Chicago and a handful of counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

There appears to be a more-focused band over southern Wisconsin with bursts of snow showers in Chicagoland. Temperatures are uniformly above freezing.

Snow will likely fall even into the evening commute before exiting our area after dark. Some additional lake-effect snow may occur later tonight with minimal impact. Accumulations between 1-5 inches are likely-heaviest north.

There remains some concern for the formation of a dominant band of snow which could be quite impressive. If that indeed forms, a narrow strip of 6+ inches is possible. This appears most likely in far-southern Wisconsin.

So far, only the northern tier of Illinois counties (Lake and McHenry) along with most of Wisconsin are under the Winter Weather Advisory, set to expire at 4 p.m. Tonight will be cold with lows around 30 degrees.

The weekend looks sunnier Saturday with highs around 40 degrees, but colder over the deeper snowpack. Sunday will be cloudier with a gusty wind and highs in the mid 40s. It still looks like rain Monday and Tuesday with highs around 60 degrees Monday then lower 50s Tuesday.