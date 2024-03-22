Chicago weather: Snow totals from spring snowstorm

A late-season snowstorm accompanied by thunder and lightning hit the Chicago area Friday and looks to continue through the early evening.

By far, the heaviest band of snow has set up over the northern tier of Illinois counties where several inches of heavy, wet snow have already fallen.

McHenry County is under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m. Friday.

Chicago-area snow totals, as of 10 a.m.

Gurnee 3.8 inches

Johnsburg 4 inches

Volo 4 inches

Ingleside 4 inches

McHenry 4

Marengo 4.5 inches

Waukegan 3 inches

Lakemoor 4 inches

Lake Villa 4 inches

Wadsworth 4 inches

Richmond 4.5 inches

Spring Grove 3.5 inches

Parts of Lake and McHenry counties will end up with more than a half foot of snow before it’s over.

The band of heavy snow will have to swing southeast Friday afternoon through more of Chicagoland. This will likely accumulate around an inch or so quickly during the afternoon commute. Main roads will likely be just wet but elevated surfaces and less-traveled roads will see a quick slushy covering.

The snow exits the area after 8 p.m. There’s a chance for some light lake-effect snow showers overnight into tomorrow morning. Where the snow is deepest, temperatures may not get much above freezing tomorrow. The real thaw will get underway Sunday.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The weekend looks sunnier Saturday with highs around 40 degrees, but colder over the deeper snowpack.

Sunday will be cloudier with a gusty wind and highs in the mid 40s.

It still looks like rain Monday and Tuesday with highs around 60 degrees Monday then lower 50s Tuesday.