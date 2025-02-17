Chicago snowfall still well behind past years, despite recent storms

We’ve made up for some lost ground in the snowfall department but remain well below normal for the winter.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has a breakdown of the snowfall seen in the Chicago area so far this season.

Snowfall totals so far

What we know:

This month, Chicago has had 4.9 inches of snowfall at O’Hare International Airport compared with 6.7 inches which would be normal through Feb. 16.

For meteorological winter (Dec-Feb) we’ve had 11.9 inches of snow which is 46%, or less than half, of the 25.6 inches which would be normal through yesterday.

For the entire "snow season" going back to last fall, we’ve measured 14.8 inches which is about 13 inches less than typical.

What's next:

There is really only chance for measurable snow this week and that’s Wednesday.

It’s not likely to be much if anything at all.

In fact, there are no indications of a significant snowstorm here for the rest of the month.