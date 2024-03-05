Chicago storm aftermath: Downed trees, flooded streets, and power outages

Storms rocked the Chicago area overnight, leaving downed trees and flooded streets from the city to the suburbs.

Orland Park commuters had to avoid a portion of 139th Street between 110th Avenue and Persimmon Drive because of a massive fallen tree.

A couple hundred ComEd customers lost power as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds swept through the area.

The southwest suburbs were hit with penny-sized hail and 40 mph wind. Heavy rain made for a wet commute Tuesday morning with standing water left on several roads.