Chicago storm forecast: Understanding hazards and severe weather alerts

A powerful storm system is set to sweep through the Chicago area overnight, bringing a risk of severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail, and potential tornadoes.

When severe weather threatens, understanding the difference between watches and warnings can be the key to staying safe.

The National Weather Service issues these alerts to help people prepare, but knowing what they mean and how to respond is crucial.

Hazards and Timing

What we know:

Storms are expected to move northeast at 50-60 mph, with peak impacts occurring:

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for areas west of Chicago, including Ottawa and Rockford.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the immediate Chicago metro area.

11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for locations east of Chicago, including Valparaiso and Rensselaer.

The risk of damaging winds is rated at level 3. The tornado risk, particularly southwest of Rockford to Paxton, is at level 2. The risk of damaging hail, isolated to up to 1 inch in diameter, is rated at level 1.

Watches: Be Prepared

What we know:

A watch means that severe weather is possible but has not yet occurred. It serves as an early alert for people to stay informed and be ready to take action if conditions worsen.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Issued when thunderstorms with damaging winds (58 mph or higher) and/or large hail (1 inch or more in diameter) could develop in the area.

Tornado Watch: Issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. While a tornado hasn’t formed yet, the atmosphere is primed for one.

Warnings: Take Action

What we know:

A warning means severe weather is happening or is imminent, and immediate action is necessary to stay safe.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: A thunderstorm is producing—or is about to produce—damaging winds and/or large hail. If you’re in the warning area, seek shelter immediately.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar. If a tornado warning is issued, take cover in a sturdy shelter or basement immediately.

Why you should care:

Many people underestimate severe weather risks, but strong winds and hail can cause significant damage, and tornadoes can be deadly.

Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning can help you react appropriately.

When a watch is issued, stay alert and monitor the weather. When a warning is issued, take immediate action to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Stay tuned with FOX 32 for the latest weather updates.