Chicago weather: Plenty of sunshine, temps in the 70s for Sunday

Despite some lingering clouds early Sunday morning, there is plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in store.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The forecast highs are expected to reach the upper 70s for much of the area, likely the lower 70s closer to Lake Michigan.

The average for this time of year is around 81 degrees.

The radar and lake waters are expected to be pretty calm today as well.

What's next:

On Sunday, it's another nice day with high temps close to 80 degrees.

Rain chances are pretty miniscule to zero until Wednesday when there is around a 60% chance of some precipitation.