Thanksgiving Day forecast: Cold, cloudy, but travel-friendly

Local weather won’t be a problem for travel anytime soon, though temperatures are expected to drop. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with highs reaching the mid-30s.

A narrow band of lake-effect rain and wet snow is currently moving through Michiana but will wrap up shortly and poses no travel concerns.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and colder conditions, with lows near 20 degrees, though urban areas may stay slightly warmer.

Friday could bring the coldest daytime high since Jan. 21, when the temperature topped out at 21 degrees.

The last time highs stayed in the 20s was Feb. 17, with a maximum of 29 degrees. The forecast calls for a high of 28, making Friday’s chill comparable to January. Skies are expected to clear and become sunnier by the afternoon.

The weekend will remain cold but dry, with highs ranging from 27 to 32 degrees across the region. Temperatures are set to moderate next week, with a chance to hit 40 degrees or higher by Wednesday. No significant storm systems are expected locally.

Nationally, travel could be impacted in the Northeast, where impressive lake-effect snowfall is forecast in the coming days. Buffalo, N.Y., for instance, could see multiple feet of snow by next week.