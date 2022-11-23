Chicago to near 60 degrees ahead of Thanksgiving

If I weren’t gutless I’d go for a high of 60 degrees today but to play it safe, let’s settle on 57 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine, making for great travel weather.

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving Day finds a minor storm system to our south. We start with sun but skies become overcast during the day, possibly producing a few light showers late in the day and at night. Amounts, coverage, impact will be minimal. Highs will be in the low 50s.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and continued warmer than normal with a high around 50 degrees. The weekend picture is coming into clearer focus with timing for rain looking like night into early Sunday morning.