Chicago weather: 12 straight days of above-normal temps

Today won’t be as warm as yesterday in Chicago, but it will still be our 12th straight day with above-normal temperatures.

Highs will range from upper 30s north and lakeside to mid 40s well southwest of the city. Skies will be cloudiest early with more breaks this afternoon. Tonight looks mainly clear with a low around 30.

The weekend looks terrific with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s.

Next week, the weather will remain mild with a couple of 50+ days possible. Thursday evening looks to be our next chance of precipitation and that would be rain.