Chicagoans are in for a treat over the next five days with pleasant, mild temperatures.

What we know:

Highs will hover in the 40s, and plenty of sunshine is expected to shine through. However, keep an umbrella handy on Wednesday, as there’s a 45% chance of rain.

Aside from that, it’s shaping up to be a great stretch of weather!

For more weather updates, visit FOX 32's weather page here.