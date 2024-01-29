Chicago weather: 50-degree temps to start February? It's possible

After a day of welcomed sunshine, clouds are set to make a return Monday night. Expect cloudy skies with a narrow band of rain expected to pass through between midnight and daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday will remain overcast with the possibility of a few light rain/snow showers. Daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 30s.

Wednesday brings a return to sunshine, accompanied by slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-40s.

By Thursday, we could experience temperatures nearing 50 under partly cloudy skies.

A slight dip in temperatures is forecast for Friday, with highs near 40 and increased cloud cover.

The weekend outlook is promising, featuring partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.