Chicago weather: We make a run at 50 degrees later this week

A few sprinkles were reported on Tuesday, but for the most part, the Chicago area experienced dry conditions under cloudy skies.

Tonight, the skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping near freezing.

As Wednesday approaches, the cloud cover is forecast to thin out in the morning, leading to partly cloudy skies and some sunshine! Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s.

Thursday should see a mix of partly cloudy to partly sunny conditions, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

A weak front is projected to usher in slightly cooler air for Friday, though temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday's forecast looks promising, featuring sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s. Clouds are set to return on Sunday, accompanied by highs in the mid-40s once again.