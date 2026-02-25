Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: 50s arrive Friday before weekend cool-down

By
Published  February 25, 2026 2:03pm CST
FOX 32 Chicago
Kaitlin Cody has your weather update! 

CHICAGO - Today is sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30s. We have a touch of gusty wind to about 25 mph at times. 

This evening, there is a chance for a touch of snow in southern-most Chicagoland, but most stay dry. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. 

Looking ahead:

Friday will be wonderful with highs in the mid to upper 50s! Skies will be sunny on Friday too — perfect to go outside. 

This weekend will be colder. Highs on Saturday will be around 40 with a chance for afternoon snow. Sunday will be around freezing with partly sunny skies. 

Starting next week on a cool note. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be around 40 with partly sunny skies and a chance for mixed precipitation.

