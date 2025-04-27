Chicago weather: Sunshine and 60s for Sunday, and a warm-up on the way

There was plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures in the 40s to start your Sunday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

High temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s, especially farther away from the lakeshore. Toward the far southwest suburbs, highs could reach 70 degrees.

Sunshine is also expected throughout the day as the Chicago area is in the little niche between rainy systems to the north in Wisconsin and the south in Central and Southern Illinois.

What's next:

If you prefer warmer weather, the 80s could be coming our way to start the workweek.

The next seven to 14 days should see a temperature trend above normal.