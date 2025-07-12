Chicago weather: Mid-80s for Saturday with chance of rain in afternoon

Saturday brings some sunshine with a mix of a few clouds early and temperatures in the mid-80s.

But there will also be a chance of showers and storms in parts of the area later in the day.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Most of Chicago will see temps in the mid-80s with lower 80s near the lake and northwest suburbs.

Much of the city cleared out nicely after overnight showers and storms. Although there was still lingering cloud cover early Saturday morning, the city should be rain-free for the most part.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon, mainly to the south of the city and in Northwest Indiana.

What's next:

Sunday will likely bring even better weather with any rain systems clearing out.

There will be lower dew points and less humidity for Sunday, leading to lovely conditions.