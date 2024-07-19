Chicago weather: 80s return just in time for the weekend

It was a beautiful end to a busy weather week in Chicago, with sunshine and temperatures reaching around 80 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies are expected tonight, with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

The weekend ahead looks calm and quiet, with skies becoming partly cloudy on Saturday. A few more clouds will roll in for Sunday, but high temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s throughout the weekend.

The next workweek will start off mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs once again in the low to mid-80s. The next chance for storms arrives on Tuesday, with scattered storms possible from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.