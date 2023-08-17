Chicago weather: 90-degree heat returns this weekend

Skies will become mostly clear Thursday night, bringing cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Looking ahead to Friday, the weather looks promising with low humidity, accompanied by hazy sunshine. Temperatures will gradually rise, reaching the upper 70s.

As we move into the weekend, the heat will intensify.

Saturday is forecasted to have temperatures in the mid 80s, while Sunday will see the mercury climb to the lower 90s. With the added humidity, heat index values could potentially reach the mid to upper 90s on Sunday, so it's advised to take precautions.

The heat is set to linger through the upcoming week, keeping temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s until Friday. Rain chances appear to be slim to none during this period.