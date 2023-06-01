Chicago weather: 90-degree temps continue

We have another hot one today with highs once again 90ish away from the lake.

Showers and storms will pop up with perhaps slightly less coverage than yesterday. It will be another feast-or-famine scenario with many areas being missed and a few communities getting soaked.

Tonight will have clearing skies and lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be every bit as hot as the past few days with highs around 90. Chance for rain is pushed well west of Chicago-likely I-39 corridor and west.

The weekend won’t be as hot but still very warm with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday. Each day will be cooler by the lake.

Meteorological summer starts today.