Chicago weather: 90s here to stay through the weekend

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight tonight for McHenry, Lake (IL), Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, and Will Counties.

Full Forecast:

It was a hot Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the area. Tonight will be warm with lows in the low to mid 70s. A few showers or storms are possible, but many will stay dry.

Friday is expected to be similar to today with highs in the lower 90s and high humidity. Heat index values will top out near 100 during the midday and afternoon hours.

The weekend looks hot with highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will rise to around 100. The chance for a few showers or storms returns on Sunday, but the heat will linger with highs around 90.

On and off storm chances will linger into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.