Chicago weather: A brief warmup on Monday before a chilly week ahead

It's a cool and windy day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds are gusting 25-30 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Average low temperature for this time of the year sits at 44 degrees, so we're not going to be that far off from normal. Areas of patchy frost will be possible in the suburbs where temperatures dip into the 30s.

Monday will be a bright, sunny day with highs in the mid 60s with gusty south winds. Wind gusts will reach 25 to 30 mph from midday into the afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through Monday night into early morning Tuesday, setting us up for a cooler week ahead. Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday with scattered showers possible. High temperatures will be below average in the mid 50s.

While an isolated shower or two is possible again on Wednesday, the chance appears low. Most areas will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs only around 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and then increasing cloud cover is expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend brings another chance of rain on Saturday, but Sunday should be dry. As of now, temperatures look to be in the mid 50s on Saturday and then low 60s on Sunday.