Chicago weather: A mild weekend ahead, but a big cool-down coming for Thanksgiving

It was another gloomy day with seasonably cool temperatures in the 40s. There have been occasional areas of drizzle today, which should come to an end tonight with temperatures falling just a few degrees into the low to mid 40s.

A passing storm system will bring the chance for scattered rain showers near and south of I-80 on Friday. Outside of a few showers, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Skies begin to clear just in time for the weekend! Plan for skies to become partly cloudy on Saturday with highs near 50 degrees. Sunday looks great foe the Bears game! Kickoff is at noon and Solider Field will be under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Most of the day on Monday will likely be partly cloudy and then increasing cloud cover and possibly a few showers move in during the evening and at night. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s. Lingering rain chances are possible into Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday's weather will cooperate for folks traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s and then we'll drop to the 30s for highs on Thanksgiving Day under partly cloudy skies.