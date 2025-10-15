Chicago weather: A soggy weekend ahead may impact your plans

Showers are tapering off across the region and tonight will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only fall a few degrees tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

A few spots may drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in Northwest Indiana, where clouds may erode faster.

Looking Ahead :

Skies will be partly sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Average highs for this time of October sit around 63 degrees, so we'll be running around 5 degrees above normal.

Skies become mostly cloudy on Friday with a few stray showers possible. A better chance of rain will move in over the weekend. Plan for temperatures in the lower 70s Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks soggy with on and off showers and storms on Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild Saturday with highs in the lower 70s, but a strong cold front will send temperatures tumbling on Sunday.

Sunday will likely start off with showers, and then we should see a drying trend through the day. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s during the day on Sunday with gusty winds, possibly over 30 mph.

Conditions will dry out for the start of the workweek with sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 60s.