Chicago weather: A summer-like day is on tap for the first day of Fall

There are still a few light rain showers over the western suburbs Friday evening, but showers will continue to diminish and then skies will become partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday marks the beginning of Fall, and it should be a beautiful day with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

A small rain chance exists on Sunday, but most areas see increasing clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week looks seasonable with highs in the low to mid-70s most days.