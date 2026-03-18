Chicago weather: A welcomed weekend warm-up is on the way

Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight, and there is a small chance of a few sprinkles by early Thursday morning. The overall threat of rain appears low, and most of Chicagoland will remain dry.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, likely becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Spring-like temps will stick around through the end of the week before another cool-down moves in on Sunday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will be cooler at the lakefront, likely in the 50s.

Saturday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Mild temperatures linger through Sunday morning, and then temperatures will drop into the 40s Sunday afternoon.