Chicago weather: Absolutely gorgeous Thursday

A splendid Thursday is in store for Chicago with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, even cooler by the lake. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be cloudier with some peeks of sun. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A few showers are possible during the day but are more likely at night when some thunder will mix in.

There could be some stronger storms with hail overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday will be warmer with upper 80s likely and a chance for renewed storms over mainly our southern counties and Indiana late in the day.

Sunday will be fabulous as we close out the month of June with sunshine and upper 70s.