Chicago weather: After showers clear, drying and highs in the 80s

Some showers and thunderstorms were rolling through the Chicago area to start your Saturday morning, especially in the southern counties.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The rain in the city was fairly light, so nothing much to worry about.

That, of course, brought in some cloudy skies. But as soon as those clear, we should see only partly cloudy skies and drier conditions for the rest of the day.

Temperatures were pretty moderate in the mid-60s early, which sets us up for a summer-like day and weekend.

Forecast highs today are expected to reach the mid-80s throughout much of the area, and about 79 near Lake Michigan.

That is well above our normal daytime high for this time of year of around 70 degrees.

We are expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight into Sunday morning. But they should be cleared out by later in the morning which will continue for a good portion of the day.

Then, Sunday night, into early Monday, yet another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will continue to trend above average as we head into late May.