Chicago weather: Air Quality Alert extended through Saturday night

Today we have an Air Quality Alert in effect with unhealthy levels of smoke in the air. We also have high waves possible through the afternoon in Cook County and NW Indiana.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management, the alert has been extended through Saturday night.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with hazy sunshine.

Looking Ahead:

Tomorrow and Saturday will be a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s. We have sunshine this weekend with the below-normal temps.

Monday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. We crank it to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be toasty by the end of next week. We will be close to 90 both Thursday and Friday.



