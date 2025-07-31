Chicago weather: Air Quality Alert extended through Friday night

Today we have an air quality alert. Unfortunately, we are in the unhealthy category to describe the air due to smoke. This may affect some members of the general public but obviously, it is a bigger threat to those that have breathing sensitivity.

The air quality alert is in place through Friday night.

Full Forecast :

Highs today will be in the upper 70s. It is gusty with wind to around 25-30 mph at times. There is a beach hazard today through tomorrow afternoon as waves may reach 4-8 feet and rip currents are possible.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with the chance of a morning sprinkle. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance for rain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s, and Wednesday will be closer to the mid-80s.