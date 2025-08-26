Chicago weather: Another mild day in the 70s with partly cloudy skies

The Brief Today’s weather will be similar to Monday with the sun giving way to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow brings slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s with more clouds. A cold front Thursday brings showers before cooler, sunny weather arrives for Labor Day weekend.



If you can remember what Monday’s weather was like, then you have a very good idea of what to expect today.

Skies will go from sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. High temperatures after this cool start will climb into the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies become mostly cloudy.

That increase in cloud cover heralds the arrival of the next cold front which will arrive Thursday. With that front will be a few showers. H

ighs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day weekend forecast looks terrific with sunshine all three days and highs between 75 and 80°.