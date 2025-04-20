Chicago weather: Another round of rain and storms expected tonight

An approaching low-pressure system will bring another round of rain and storms to the area tonight into early morning Monday.

While the storms are anticipated to be severe, a few could have strong winds. Temperatures will remain mild tonight, thanks to a warm front associated with the low pressure system.

Full Forecast :

Monday will be cooler as winds turn westerly, gusting as high as 40 mph. A few stray showers are possible in the morning, but an overall drying trend is expected with skies gradually clearing during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s at O'Hare. Inland locations will see temperatures soaring into the low 70s, while lakeside communities may only be in the 50s. Thanks to a lake breeze, temperatures will likely run cooler at the lakefront for the majority of the week ahead. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a small chance of a stray shower.

Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with highs around 70. The chance for showers and possibly storms returns to the area late Thursday into Friday as another storm system swings through. Highs will be in the low 70s through Friday.

Colder air is set to arrive just in time for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and then we're in the low 60s on Sunday.



