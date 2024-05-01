Chicago weather: Another warm and sunny day but storms ramp up to end the week

We have a few spotty showers and a rumble of thunder as of this writing south of Chicago.

Rain will be moving out shortly, with dry skies for most of today. Mostly sunny skies are on the way today with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a shower chance return.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and storms, especially in the afternoon-overnight. We will be watching for a chance of heavy rain and potential flooding Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s, cooler lakeside.

Friday, rain hangs around with highs in the low 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs around 70 degrees.

We will be watching for a chance of rain Saturday night. More wet weather is expected early next week with highs in the 70s.