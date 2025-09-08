Chicago weather: Bears game stays dry as temps warm into a summerlike week

The Brief Clear skies for the Bears game with temps falling from the upper 60s at kickoff to near 60 by the fourth quarter. Overnight lows dip into the 40s for most of the area, with low 50s in the city and near the lake. A warmup begins midweek, with highs near 80 Wednesday and mid-80s by the weekend; slight rain chance Saturday.



Skies will be quiet for Monday night’s Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

After reaching highs in the low 70s, temperatures will be in the upper 60s at the 7:15 p.m. kickoff. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5–10 mph. Temps will fall through the 60s during the game, likely dropping to around 60 degrees by the final quarter.

Overnight will be quiet but chilly. Most of Chicagoland will see lows in the 40s, with the Chicago metro area and lakefront holding in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. That’s close to the early September average of 78 degrees.

Summerlike warmth returns midweek and continues into the weekend. Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a slight chance of a few showers Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry. Saturday highs will reach the mid- to possibly upper 80s. Sunday is expected to stay warm, with highs in the lower 80s.