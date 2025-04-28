Chicago Weather: After beautiful Monday, small risk for storms

What a stunning Monday!

Temperatures have soared into the 80s, even at the lakefront. South winds have been gusting over 40 mph today and that will continue tonight.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to expect:

Severe weather is ongoing in Minnesota and Iowa this evening and we'll be on the lookout for additional storm development in Iowa this evening. If a second round of storms develops in central Iowa, those storms could potentially move into Chicagoland tonight.



Locally, there is a low-end risk for severe storms tonight, but if storms are able to develop, they could become severe with damaging wind and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk, which is a level 1 of 5. The far northern and western portions of Chicagoland are in a Slight Risk, which is a level 2 of 5.

What's next:

High temperatures on Tuesday will likely be set around midnight when temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Showers and storms return to the area Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Slightly warmer air arrives on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lingering showers are expected on Friday and then we'll dry out for the weekend. Friday temperatures will be in the lower 60s and then we're near 60 on Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and then we're in the mid 70s again by Monday afternoon.