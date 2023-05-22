Chicago weather: Check out this beautiful week ahead

Chicago residents can expect a delightful week of weather with an abundance of sunshine and dry conditions.

Monday night will bring comfortable temperatures as lows drop into the mid 50s.

As we move into Tuesday afternoon, the mercury will rise, reaching the low to mid 80s. However, a cold front will pass through the area, leading to a slight cool-down on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will range in the 60s, and this refreshing weather may extend into Friday. Nonetheless, the overall outlook remains pleasant.

Throughout the week, the skies will showcase a mix of mostly sunny and partly cloudy conditions, offering picturesque views.

As the holiday weekend approaches, temperatures will gradually warm up. Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the 70s, while Monday will bring near 80-degree weather.

Chicagoans can look forward to a gorgeous week ahead, making it an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities and soak up the delightful weather.