Chicago weather: Big drop in temps early next week

The nice days keep rolling on for Chicagoland with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday look great with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Warmer air is set to move in on Thursday with temperatures soaring into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will be comfortably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mosty sunny to partly cloudy.

A real taste of Fall will arrive on Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the 50s.