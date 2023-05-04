Chicago weather: Big warmup on the way ahead of weekend showers

Chicago hit 59 degrees yesterday, and today we should tag 70 degrees with full-on sunshine through the day.

It will be decidedly cooler near the lake and that will be the case during much of the upcoming week when we are advertising highs in the 70s.

Tomorrow we will be split by storm systems to our north and south. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Over the weekend there will be many dry hours, but there now appears to be growing confidence that a shower or storm could cross the area Saturday night, then again Sunday night and Monday.

It will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.