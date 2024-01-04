Chicago weather: Potentially big winter storm could hit next week

Chicago will be mostly cloudy and seasonable today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s.

Sticking snow is looking likely on Saturday when an inch or so seems likely with highs once again a bit above freezing meaning the snow would be rather slushy with fewer road impacts.

Sunday following a few morning flurries looks mostly cloudy with highs a few degrees above freezing.

Monday starts dry but chances for precipitation ramp up at night when the season’s strongest storm takes aim. The potential for a plowable event with disruption to travel and commerce exists on Tuesday but it is still far too early to label this a "snowpocalypse" as the parent system is still in the Gulf of Alaska.